Bradley visits Drake following DeVries’ 39-point game

Bradley Braves (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Bradley Braves (21-9, 13-6 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (24-6, 15-4 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake plays the Bradley Braves after Tucker DeVries scored 39 points in Drake’s 107-105 overtime victory over the UIC Flames.

The Bulldogs are 15-0 in home games. Drake averages 80.9 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Braves are 13-6 in MVC play. Bradley is sixth in the MVC with 13.4 assists per game led by Duke Deen averaging 4.0.

Drake averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Bradley allows. Bradley has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Drake have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Atin Wright is averaging 12.9 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Drake.

Deen averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Braves, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Malevy Leons is shooting 52.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games for Bradley.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 83.2 points, 36.1 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 74.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

