Boston College plays in ACC Tournament against the Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (15-16, 6-14 ACC) vs. Boston College Eagles (17-14, 8-12 ACC)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Miami (FL) in the ACC Tournament.

The Eagles have gone 8-12 against ACC opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Boston College has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Hurricanes’ record in ACC games is 6-14. Miami (FL) is ninth in the ACC with 8.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Norchad Omier averaging 3.2.

Boston College averages 74.8 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 73.4 Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 44.5% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinten Post is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nijel Pack is averaging 13.1 points and 3.6 assists for the Hurricanes. Omier is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Hurricanes: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.