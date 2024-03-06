Boston College ends 4-game skid adding to Miami’s 8-game winless streak with 67-57 win

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Quinten Post had 19 points and Cliff Harris Jr. scored 13 as Boston College beat…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Quinten Post had 19 points and Cliff Harris Jr. scored 13 as Boston College beat Miami 67-57 on Wednesday night, ending its four-game losing streak.

Boston College also ended a 10-game losing streak in Coral Gables, Florida. Post and Harris also grabbed nine rebounds apiece. Mason Madsen scored 12 points.

Matthew Cleveland scored 13 points and Bensley Joseph and Norchad Omier each scored 10 for Miami. The Hurricanes missed 18 of their last 19 3-point attempts and finished 6 of 27 (22.2%) from beyond the arc.

The Hurricanes built their largest lead at 28-18 before Boston College used a 10-4 run in the last six minutes to close within 32-28 at intermission. Post buried at 3-pointer at the halftime horn and the Eagles continued to use the momentum, outscoring Miami 13-8 within the first 3 1/2 minutes of the second half. Post made a 3 to tie it at 38-all, and following a dunk by Miami’s Omier, Post made a 3 for a 41-40 lead and Boston College never trailed again.

Boston College (16-14, 7-12 ACC) ends its regular season on Saturday at Louisville.

With the loss, the Hurricanes (15-15, 6-13) have dropped eight straight and guaranteed themselves the 14th seed to the ACC Tournament. It’s the longest losing streak for Miami in 20 years.

The Hurricanes end the regular season on Saturday on the road against Florida State.

