Boone twins propel UNLV past Boston College 79-70 in NIT

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Keylan Boone finished with 19 points and eight rebounds, twin brother Kalib Boone added 16 points and six boards off the bench and UNLV defeated Boston College 79-70 in the second round of the NIT on Sunday night.

Keylan Boone sank 5 of 8 shots from 3-point range and also blocked three shots for the Runnin’ Rebels (21-12), who travel to play Seton Hall in a Wednesday quarterfinal. Kalib Boone made 7 of 11 shots, also blocking three shots.

Freshman Dedan Thomas Jr. pitched in with 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting for UNLV. He made his only 3-point attempt and added five assists and four rebounds. Justin Webster tallied 12 points, four rebounds and four assists.

Quinten Post totaled 22 points and nine rebounds to pace the Eagles (20-16). Devin McGlockton had 11 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jaeden Zackery contributed 10 points and six boards.

Keylan Boone had 11 points for UNLV and Post and Mason Madsen both scored nine for Boston College as the two teams played to a 37-all tie at halftime.

Jackie Johnson III had back-to-back baskets to ignite an 11-0 run that was capped by Keylan Boone’s 3-pointer and a dunk from Kalib Boone and UNLV led 63-54 with 8:02 left to play. The Eagles closed within 70-66 on five straight points from Quinten Post with 3:24 left to play, but Justin Webster answered with a 3-pointer and the Rebels maintained a two-possession lead from there.

