Bona has 20, 12 rebounds as UCLA beats Arizona State 59-47 in finale

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adem Bona had 20 points and 12 rebounds, Lazar Stefanovic added 16 points and six assists and UCLA beat Arizona State 59-47 Saturday night in the regular season finale for both teams to snap a five-game losing streak.

Bona made 6 of 8 from the field, hit 8 of 8 from the free-throw line and had four steals. Dylan Andrews added 12 points and six assists for UCLA (15-16, 10-10 Pac-12).

Stefanovic, Andrews and Mack each hit two 3-pointers as the Bruins outscored Arizona State 25-4 over the final 9-plus minutes of the game. The Sun Devils went more than 12 minutes without a made field goal and went scoreless for nearly-7 minutes.

Adam Miller scored 13 points to lead Arizona State. Neal finished with 12 points and Frankie Collins scored 10.

Bryant Selebangue made a free throw that capped an 12-3 run and gave Arizona State (14-17, 8-12) a 43-34 lead with 9:33 to play. Sebastian Mack answered with a 3 before Jamiya Neal made a free throw less than a minute later and the Sun Devils didn’t score again for nearly 7 minutes and made just one more field goal the rest of the way.

UCLA will be the No. 5 seed and play 12th-seeded Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament and No. 11 seed Arizona State takes on sixth-seeded Utah on Wednesday.

