Binghamton hosts Woodyard and New Hampshire

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-12, 7-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-14, 5-9 America East) Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

New Hampshire Wildcats (15-12, 7-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (13-14, 5-9 America East)

Binghamton, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire visits the Binghamton Bearcats after Trey Woodyard scored 21 points in New Hampshire’s 91-67 loss to the Albany (NY) Great Danes.

The Bearcats are 9-4 on their home court. Binghamton leads the America East with 14.4 assists per game led by Symir Torrence averaging 7.5.

The Wildcats are 7-7 in conference matchups. New Hampshire ranks eighth in the America East with 12.2 assists per game led by Ahmad Robinson averaging 4.6.

Binghamton’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game New Hampshire allows. New Hampshire has shot at a 41.9% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Binghamton have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Torrence is averaging 8.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 7.5 assists for the Bearcats. Tymu Chenery is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 19.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jaxson Baker is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 68.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 36.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.