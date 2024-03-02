Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar is back in the lineup for No. 7 Kansas at No. 15 Baylor

WACO, Texas (AP) — Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar Jr. was back in the lineup for seventh-ranked Kansas on…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Big 12 scoring leader Kevin McCullar Jr. was back in the lineup for seventh-ranked Kansas on Saturday when the Jayhawks visited No. 15 Baylor after he missed four of the previous five games.

McCullar had missed the past two games since reaggravating a bone bruise in his knee when he played 35 minutes at Oklahoma on Feb. 17, after not playing the two games before that. He had missed five of the eight previous games overall.

Coach Bill Self told ESPN’s “College GameDay” before the game that McCullar had been pain free after practicing close to full speed the previous two days.

McCullar averaged 19 points a game in his first 23 games. The 6-foot-7 guard is in his second season with the Jayhawks after playing his first three college seasons at Texas Tech.

