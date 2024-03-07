Belmont Bruins play in MVC Tournament against the Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso Beacons (7-24, 3-17 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (19-12, 12-8 MVC) St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (7-24, 3-17 MVC) vs. Belmont Bruins (19-12, 12-8 MVC)

St. Louis; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -13.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Belmont plays Valparaiso in the MVC Tournament.

The Bruins have gone 12-8 against MVC teams, with a 7-4 record in non-conference play. Belmont is third in the MVC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 47.7% from the field.

The Beacons are 3-17 against MVC teams. Valparaiso is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Belmont scores 78.1 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 75.2 Valparaiso allows. Valparaiso’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Belmont has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Tyson is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, while averaging 16.7 points and six rebounds. Ja’Kobi Gillespie is shooting 59.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

Darius DeAveiro is averaging 7.9 points and 5.4 assists for the Beacons. Isaiah Stafford is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-3, averaging 80.2 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Beacons: 1-9, averaging 67.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

