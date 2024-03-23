Baylor Bears take on the Clemson Tigers in second round

Clemson Tigers (22-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Baylor Bears (24-10, 12-8 Big 12) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (22-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Baylor Bears (24-10, 12-8 Big 12)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor and Clemson play in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bears have gone 12-8 against Big 12 teams, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. Baylor ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding with 35.2 rebounds. Jalen Bridges leads the Bears with 5.7 boards.

The Tigers’ record in ACC games is 11-10. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC with 14.7 assists per game led by Chase Hunter averaging 3.0.

Baylor averages 80.9 points, 10.1 more per game than the 70.8 Clemson allows. Clemson has shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Bears. Brides is averaging 15.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Hunter is averaging 12.5 points for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 16 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

