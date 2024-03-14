Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats square off in Big 12 Tournament

Cincinnati Bearcats (20-13, 9-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT…

Cincinnati Bearcats (20-13, 9-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor Bears (22-9, 11-7 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor plays Cincinnati in the Big 12 Tournament.

The Bears are 11-7 against Big 12 opponents and 11-2 in non-conference play. Baylor averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

The Bearcats are 9-11 in Big 12 play. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Aziz Bandaogo averaging 5.5.

Baylor averages 81.5 points, 13.6 more per game than the 67.9 Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 45.6% shooting opponents of Baylor have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bears.

Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 12.6 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Bearcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 72.6 points, 37.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

