Baylor and Clemson square off in second round of NCAA Tournament

Clemson Tigers (22-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Baylor Bears (24-10, 12-8 Big 12) Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (22-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Baylor Bears (24-10, 12-8 Big 12)

Memphis, Tennessee; Sunday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -4.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Baylor and Clemson meet in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Bears have gone 12-8 against Big 12 opponents, with a 12-2 record in non-conference play. Baylor is second in the Big 12 scoring 80.9 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Tigers are 11-10 against ACC teams. Clemson has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

Baylor makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.2 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Clemson averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Baylor allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Kobe Walter is averaging 14.4 points for the Bears. Jalen Bridges is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Chase Hunter is averaging 12.5 points for the Tigers. PJ Hall is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Tigers: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

