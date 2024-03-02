Battle leads Arkansas against No. 16 Kentucky after 36-point performance

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-8, 10-5 SEC) Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Arkansas Razorbacks (14-14, 5-10 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (20-8, 10-5 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Saturday, 1:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -13.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas visits the No. 16 Kentucky Wildcats after Khalif Battle scored 36 points in Arkansas’ 85-82 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Wildcats have gone 12-4 in home games. Kentucky ranks second in the SEC with 37.6 points per game in the paint led by Antonio Reeves averaging 6.4.

The Razorbacks are 5-10 against SEC opponents. Arkansas is 6-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Kentucky averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Arkansas allows. Arkansas has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Kentucky have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reeves is averaging 19.9 points for the Wildcats. Rob Dillingham is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Battle averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Tramon Mark is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 86.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 7.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.