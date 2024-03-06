Barnes and Sam Houston host Louisiana Tech

Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-8, 11-3 CUSA) Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Sam Houston Bearkats (18-11, 11-3 CUSA) at Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (21-8, 11-3 CUSA)

Ruston, Louisiana; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sam Houston plays Louisiana Tech after Davon Barnes scored 23 points in Sam Houston’s 81-64 victory against the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders.

The Bulldogs have gone 13-1 at home. Louisiana Tech averages 75.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.1 points per game.

The Bearkats are 11-3 in CUSA play. Sam Houston is third in the CUSA with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kian Scroggins averaging 3.7.

Louisiana Tech makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Sam Houston has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). Sam Houston has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Louisiana Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Crawford is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Lamar Wilkerson is scoring 14.1 points per game and averaging 3.6 rebounds for the Bearkats. Barnes is averaging 14.1 points and 4.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 73.2 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Bearkats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

___

