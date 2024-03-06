Bailey leads Davidson against Loyola Chicago after 22-point game

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-14, 5-11 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (21-8, 13-3 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (15-14, 5-11 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson hosts Loyola Chicago after Reed Bailey scored 22 points in Davidson’s 69-67 loss to the UMass Minutemen.

The Wildcats are 9-6 in home games. Davidson is fourth in the A-10 with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Grant Huffman averaging 7.5.

The Ramblers are 13-3 in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago scores 73.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

Davidson averages 70.7 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 67.8 Loyola Chicago allows. Loyola Chicago averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Davidson gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bobby Durkin averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Bailey is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

Des Watson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Ramblers. Philip Alston is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 74.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

