Austin Peay takes on North Alabama in ASUN Tournament

North Alabama Lions (15-16, 9-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (18-14, 11-6 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Alabama Lions (15-16, 9-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (18-14, 11-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -4; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and North Alabama meet in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors’ record in ASUN games is 11-6, and their record is 7-8 against non-conference opponents. Austin Peay has an 8-11 record against opponents over .500.

The Lions’ record in ASUN play is 9-8. North Alabama is 8-11 against opponents with a winning record.

Austin Peay scores 74.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 76.1 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 12.4 points. Dezi Jones is shooting 48.3% and averaging 20.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.