Austin Peay knocks off North Alabama 77-71 for berth in Atlantic Sun championship game

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dezi Jones’ 34 points led fourth-seeded Austin Peay over North Alabama 77-71 on Thursday night in the Atlantic Sun Conference Tournament.

Jones shot 13 of 23 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Governors (19-14). Demarcus Sharp scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 12 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Sai Witt had nine points and shot 3 of 3 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Damien Forrest led the Lions (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds. Jacari Lane added 17 points and five assists for North Alabama. KJ Johnson had 11 points.

Jones scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Austin Peay to a six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

