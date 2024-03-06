Austin Peay Governors play in ASUN Tournament against the North Alabama Lions

North Alabama Lions (15-16, 9-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (18-14, 11-6 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Alabama Lions (15-16, 9-8 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (18-14, 11-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay squares off against North Alabama in the ASUN Tournament.

The Governors are 11-6 against ASUN opponents and 7-8 in non-conference play. Austin Peay has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 9-8 in ASUN play.

Austin Peay scores 74.4 points per game, 1.7 fewer points than the 76.1 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points less than the 45.9% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is averaging 17.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists and two steals for the Governors. Dezi Jones is averaging 20.4 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 48.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 82.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.9 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 32.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.