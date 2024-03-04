Austin Peay Governors face the North Florida Ospreys in ASUN Tournament

North Florida Ospreys (16-15, 9-7 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (17-14, 10-6 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

North Florida Ospreys (16-15, 9-7 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (17-14, 10-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Austin Peay Governors play in the ASUN Tournament against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Governors’ record in ASUN games is 10-6, and their record is 7-8 in non-conference games. Austin Peay has a 7-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ospreys’ record in ASUN games is 9-7. North Florida scores 77.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.4 points per game.

Austin Peay averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Austin Peay have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Jaylen Smith is averaging 6.3 points for the Ospreys. Chaz Lanier is averaging 23.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

