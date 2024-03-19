Austin Peay and Alabama A&M square off in TBC

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Austin Peay Governors (19-15, 12-7 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (11-22, 10-10 SWAC) at Austin Peay Governors (19-15, 12-7 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay and Alabama A&M play in The Basketball Classic.

The Governors have gone 12-7 against ASUN opponents, with a 7-8 record in non-conference play. Austin Peay ranks fourth in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.9 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

The Bulldogs’ record in SWAC play is 10-10. Alabama A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC giving up 75.8 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

Austin Peay makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Alabama A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Alabama A&M averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Austin Peay gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Dezi Jones is shooting 48.8% and averaging 22.5 points over the last 10 games.

Omari Peek-Green is shooting 43.0% and averaging 9.5 points for the Bulldogs. Lorenzo Downey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 8-2, averaging 85.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.