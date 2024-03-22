Auburn plays Yale in opening round of NCAA Tournament

Yale Bulldogs (22-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-7, 16-5 SEC) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Yale Bulldogs (22-9, 13-3 Ivy League) vs. Auburn Tigers (27-7, 16-5 SEC)

Spokane, Washington; Friday, 4:15 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -12.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Auburn and Yale square off in the NCAA Tournament opening round.

The Tigers’ record in SEC games is 16-5, and their record is 11-2 in non-conference games. Auburn ranks third in the SEC with 37.1 points per game in the paint led by Johni Broome averaging 10.2.

The Bulldogs’ record in Ivy League play is 13-3. Yale is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Auburn scores 83.3 points, 16.7 more per game than the 66.6 Yale allows. Yale has shot at a 47.0% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is averaging 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Tigers. Denver Jones is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Bez Mbeng is averaging 11.4 points, 4.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 73.6 points, 35.2 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

