Arkansas State and Bethune-Cookman play in CBI Tournament matchup

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (17-16, 12-8 SWAC) vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves (18-16, 13-8 Sun Belt)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Bethune-Cookman square off in the College Basketball Invitational.

The Red Wolves are 13-8 against Sun Belt opponents and 5-8 in non-conference play. Arkansas State is fifth in the Sun Belt with 34.6 points per game in the paint led by Freddy Hicks averaging 7.0.

The Wildcats’ record in SWAC play is 12-8. Bethune-Cookman is eighth in the SWAC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Derek Carter-Hollinger Jr. averaging 4.6.

Arkansas State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Bethune-Cookman gives up. Bethune-Cookman averages 72.5 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 77.1 Arkansas State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Todd is scoring 12.6 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Red Wolves. Hicks is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dhashon Dyson averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Jakobi Heady is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 39.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 67.0 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

