Arkansas Razorbacks and Vanderbilt Commodores square off in SEC Tournament

Vanderbilt Commodores (9-22, 4-14 SEC) vs. Arkansas Razorbacks (15-16, 6-12 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas squares off against Vanderbilt in the SEC Tournament.

The Razorbacks’ record in SEC play is 6-12, and their record is 9-4 against non-conference opponents. Arkansas is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Commodores are 4-14 in SEC play. Vanderbilt is ninth in the SEC allowing 75.4 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.

Arkansas’ average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Vanderbilt allows. Vanderbilt averages 67.4 points per game, 12.2 fewer points than the 79.6 Arkansas allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalif Battle is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Razorbacks, while averaging 14.3 points. Tramon Mark is shooting 41.8% and averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

Ezra Manjon is averaging 14.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Commodores. Evan Taylor is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 81.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points per game.

Commodores: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

