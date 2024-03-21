Arizona Wildcats take on Long Beach State Beach in first round of NCAA Tournament

Long Beach State Beach (21-14, 13-10 Big West) vs. Arizona Wildcats (25-8, 16-6 Pac-12) Salt Lake City; Thursday, 2 p.m.…

Long Beach State Beach (21-14, 13-10 Big West) vs. Arizona Wildcats (25-8, 16-6 Pac-12)

Salt Lake City; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -20; over/under is 163.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Arizona plays Long Beach State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Wildcats have gone 16-6 against Pac-12 opponents, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. Arizona leads the Pac-12 with 18.6 assists per game led by Pelle Larsson averaging 3.6.

The Beach are 13-10 in Big West play. Long Beach State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Arizona scores 87.9 points, 12.2 more per game than the 75.7 Long Beach State allows. Long Beach State scores 5.5 more points per game (77.7) than Arizona gives up (72.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Love is averaging 18.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Wildcats. Oumar Ballo is averaging 13.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Lassina Traore is averaging 12.1 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Beach. Jadon Jones is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 83.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Beach: 5-5, averaging 75.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.