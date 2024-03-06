Arizona State visits USC after Collier’s 31-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Arizona State Sun Devils (14-15, 8-10 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (12-17, 6-12 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: USC takes on Arizona State after Isaiah Collier scored 31 points in USC’s 82-75 victory against the Washington Huskies.

The Trojans are 7-6 in home games. USC ranks sixth in the Pac-12 with 32.6 points per game in the paint led by Collier averaging 9.5.

The Sun Devils have gone 8-10 against Pac-12 opponents. Arizona State has an 8-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

USC’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Arizona State allows. Arizona State averages 70.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 74.8 USC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collier is averaging 17 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Trojans.

Frankie Collins is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Sun Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

