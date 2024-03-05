AP Player of the Week: Stanford’s Cameron Brink helped Stanford wrap up 27th Pac-12 title

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 17 of the season: CAMERON BRINK, STANFORD…

The Associated Press national player of the week in women’s basketball for Week 17 of the season:

CAMERON BRINK, STANFORD

The 6-foot-4 forward averaged 21.5 points, 20.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists to help Stanford sweep then-No. 11 Oregon State and Oregon on the road to wrap up the school’s 27th Pac-12 regular-season title. She had 25 points and 24 rebounds in a 67-63 victory over the Beavers — the only player ever to have those numbers on the road against a ranked opponent in the past 25 years.

RUNNER-UP

Caitlin Clark, Iowa. She averaged 34 points, 10.5 assists and 8 rebounds in two wins for Iowa, including a victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State. Clark became the all-time leading scorer in NCAA Division I basketball by passing Pete Maravich’s mark in the win over the Buckeyes. She also became the first Big Ten women’s player to make more than 500 3-pointers (509).

HONORABLE MENTION

Paige Bueckers, UConn; Hannah Hidalgo, Notre Dame; Ashlyn Watkins, South Carolina.

KEEP AN EYE ON

Tess Heal, Santa Clara. The sophomore guard led the Broncos to wins over Pacific and Loyola Marymount. She scored a career-high 40 points and had seven assists in the eight-point win over Pacific on Saturday. That came after a 15-point, 10-assist effort in a victory over Loyola Marymount two days earlier.

___

AP voters: Pat Eaton-Robb, Doug Feinberg, Pete Iacobelli, Hank Kurz, Janie McCauley, Joe Reedy, Teresa M. Walker, John Zenor.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 basketball polls throughout the season. Sign up here.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.