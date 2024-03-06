Live Radio
Anderson scores 21 as Lamar downs Houston Christian 78-68

The Associated Press

March 6, 2024, 10:26 PM

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Terry Anderson scored 21 points and Lamar beat Houston Christian 78-68 on Wednesday night.

Anderson also had five rebounds for the Cardinals (18-13, 12-6 Southland Conference). Chris Pryor hit three 3-pointers and scored 15. Cody Pennebaker pitched in with 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Marcus Greene and Jay Alvarez both scored 17 to lead the Huskies (6-23, 4-14), who have lost seven straight. Greene added seven rebounds. Bonke Maring finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

