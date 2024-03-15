Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Florida Gators in SEC Tournament

Florida Gators (22-10, 12-7 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (21-10, 13-5 SEC) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (22-10, 12-7 SEC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (21-10, 13-5 SEC)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama plays in the SEC Tournament against Florida.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-5 against SEC opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. Alabama has college basketball’s highest scoring offense averaging 90.8 points while shooting 47.8% from the field.

The Gators are 12-7 in SEC play. Florida ranks second in the SEC with 13.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Handlogten averaging 3.3.

Alabama makes 47.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Florida averages 84.9 points per game, 4.5 more than the 80.4 Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is scoring 21.1 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games.

Zyon Pullin is averaging 15.5 points and five assists for the Gators. Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 93.8 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 90.5 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 84.8 points, 40.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.