Alabama Crimson Tide take on the Clemson Tigers in Elite 8

Clemson Tigers (24-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-11, 13-6 SEC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -3; over/under is 164

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama and Clemson play in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-6 against SEC opponents, with an 11-5 record in non-conference play. Alabama scores 90.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 11-10 in ACC play. Clemson is 9-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 9.8 turnovers per game.

Alabama averages 11.0 made 3-pointers per game, 3.1 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson has shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 43.5% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 21.4 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Aaron Estrada is shooting 48.9% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

PJ Hall is averaging 18.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 90.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.