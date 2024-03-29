Alabama Crimson Tide face the Clemson Tigers in Elite 8

Clemson Tigers (24-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-11, 13-6 SEC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Clemson Tigers (24-11, 11-10 ACC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (24-11, 13-6 SEC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:49 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -3; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama plays Clemson in the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide are 13-6 against SEC opponents and 11-5 in non-conference play. Alabama is fourth in the SEC with 15.8 assists per game led by Aaron Estrada averaging 4.6.

The Tigers are 11-10 against ACC opponents. Clemson averages 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Alabama makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than Clemson has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Clemson averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 21.4 points, 4.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Crimson Tide. Estrada is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Joseph Girard III is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 15 points. PJ Hall is averaging 15.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 90.7 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

