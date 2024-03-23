Alabama Crimson Tide and Grand Canyon Antelopes square off in NCAA Tournament second round

Grand Canyon Antelopes (30-4, 19-3 WAC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (22-11, 13-6 SEC) Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT FANDUEL…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (30-4, 19-3 WAC) vs. Alabama Crimson Tide (22-11, 13-6 SEC)

Spokane, Washington; Sunday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -6; over/under is 168.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Alabama squares off against Grand Canyon in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Crimson Tide have gone 13-6 against SEC opponents, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. Alabama ranks 28th in college basketball averaging 11.1 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.0% from deep. Mark Sears leads the team averaging 2.4 makes while shooting 43.3% from 3-point range.

The Antelopes are 19-3 against WAC opponents. Grand Canyon ranks third in the WAC shooting 34.3% from 3-point range.

Alabama averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 4.8 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 21.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Crimson Tide. Aaron Estrada is averaging 15.0 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 21.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 95.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.7 points per game.

Antelopes: 8-2, averaging 76.3 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

