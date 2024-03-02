Alabama A&M hosts Madlock and Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (12-16, 7-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-20, 7-8 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Alabama State Hornets (12-16, 7-8 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (8-20, 7-8 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hornets -1; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State visits the Alabama A&M Bulldogs after Antonio Madlock scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 90-84 overtime loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bulldogs are 5-4 in home games. Alabama A&M is sixth in the SWAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Tucker averaging 3.4.

The Hornets are 7-8 against conference opponents. Alabama State is seventh in the SWAC scoring 69.6 points per game and is shooting 37.6%.

Alabama A&M is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State averages 69.6 points per game, 8.4 fewer points than the 78.0 Alabama A&M allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Blackwell is averaging 4.1 points for the Bulldogs. Dailin Smith is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Alabama A&M.

Ubong Okon is averaging three points and 6.6 rebounds for the Hornets. Madlock is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.6 points, 36.1 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Hornets: 3-7, averaging 67.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.