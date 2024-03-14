Akron Zips and Miami (OH) RedHawks meet in MAC Tournament

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-10, 13-5 MAC) Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (15-16, 9-9 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (21-10, 13-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -8; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Miami (OH) meet in the MAC Tournament.

The Zips are 13-5 against MAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Akron has a 1-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The RedHawks’ record in MAC games is 9-9. Miami (OH) has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron averages 74.7 points per game, 4.8 more points than the 69.9 Miami (OH) allows. Miami (OH) averages 70.8 points per game, 4.6 more than the 66.2 Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enrique Freeman is averaging 18.1 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 71.5 points, 36.8 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 64.7 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.