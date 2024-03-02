Akron rides Freeman’s double-double to 80-73 win over Northern Illinois

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Akron beat Northern Illinois 80-73 on…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Enrique Freeman finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and Akron beat Northern Illinois 80-73 on Saturday night.

Freeman added three blocks for the Zips (21-8, 13-3 Mid-American Conference). Ali Ali totaled 17 points and six rebounds. Sammy Hunter hit two 3-pointers and scored eight.

David Coit led the Huskies (10-19, 4-12) with a career-high 35 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Will Lovings-Watts added 14 points and Ethan Butler scored 11 with six rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

