Akron plays Ohio in MAC Tournament

Ohio Bobcats (20-12, 14-5 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (22-10, 14-5 MAC) Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips…

Ohio Bobcats (20-12, 14-5 MAC) vs. Akron Zips (22-10, 14-5 MAC)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -2.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Ohio in the MAC Tournament.

The Zips are 14-5 against MAC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. Akron ranks third in the MAC in rebounding averaging 36.7 rebounds. Enrique Freeman leads the Zips with 12.6 boards.

The Bobcats are 14-5 in MAC play. Ohio ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Aidan Hadaway averaging 1.5.

Akron’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Akron gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freeman is averaging 18.4 points, 12.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Zips. Ali Ali is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jaylin Hunter is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Bobcats. AJ Clayton is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.