Adams-Woods’ 15 help St. Bonaventure defeat La Salle 75-73 in Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament

NEW YORK (AP) — Mika Adams-Woods had 15 points in St. Bonaventure’s 75-73 win against La Salle on Wednesday night in the Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament.

St. Bonaventure plays No. 2 seed Loyola Chicago on Thursday in the quarterfinals.

Adams-Woods had six assists for the Bonnies (19-12). Charles Pride scored 13 points while shooting 3 for 8 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Chad Venning shot 5 of 14 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

Jhamir Brickus finished with 18 points and five assists for the Explorers (16-17). La Salle also got 16 points and seven rebounds from Rokas Jocius. Daeshon Shepherd also had 11 points.

Pride put up 13 points in the first half for St. Bonaventure, who led 42-34 at the break.

