Young scores 21, Reese adds double-double; Maryland pulls away in second half to beat Iowa 78-66

Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) Maryland guard Jahmir Young (1) in action during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)(AP/Nick Wass) COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Jahmir Young scored 21 points, Julian Reese added 16 points and 13 rebounds, and Maryland rolled in the second half to beat Iowa 78-66 on Wednesday night.

Maryland used a 21-6 run for a 65-60 lead with 4:49 remaining and cruised from there. Young and Reese each scored seven points during the stretch. The Terrapins shot 57% (12 of 21), made 21 of 26 free throws and outscored the Hawkeyes 47-29 after halftime.

Iowa had its largest lead of the second half, 54-44, with 12:09 remaining but scored just four points in the final 7:42.

Young scored 15 points in the second half and finished 4 of 12 from the field and made all 13 of his free throws. DeShawn Harris-Smith added 17 points and made a pair of 3-pointers for Maryland (14-11, 6-8 Big Ten), which snapped a three-game losing streak. Donta Scott chipped in with 11 points.

Payton Sandfort scored 19 points to lead Iowa (14-11, 6-8). Ben Krikke added 11 points.

Sandfort scored 13 points to help Iowa build a 37-31 halftime advantage. Harris-Smith, Scott and Reese scored seven first-half points apiece for Maryland.

Each team host games on Saturday. Maryland faces No. 14 Illinois and Iowa plays No. 20 Wisconsin.

