Xavier visits No. 7 Marquette following Jones’ 34-point game

Xavier Musketeers (13-13, 7-8 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (20-6, 11-4 Big East)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Marquette hosts the Xavier Musketeers after Kam Jones scored 34 points in Marquette’s 105-71 win against the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Golden Eagles are 12-1 on their home court. Marquette is third in the Big East scoring 78.8 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Musketeers are 7-8 against Big East opponents. Xavier ranks fifth in the Big East with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Abou Ousmane averaging 2.9.

Marquette scores 78.8 points, 5.6 more per game than the 73.2 Xavier allows. Xavier has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point above the 42.5% shooting opponents of Marquette have averaged.

The Golden Eagles and Musketeers square off Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Oso Ighodaro is averaging 14.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. Tyler Kolek is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Marquette.

Quincy Olivari is shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Musketeers, while averaging 19.1 points and 5.3 rebounds. Desmond Claude is shooting 40.0% and averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Xavier.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 9-1, averaging 81.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Musketeers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

