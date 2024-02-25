Wright State visits Townsend and Oakland

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 11-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-10, 14-4 Horizon League) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3…

Wright State Raiders (16-12, 11-6 Horizon League) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (19-10, 14-4 Horizon League)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -4.5; over/under is 158

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland hosts the Wright State Raiders after Trey Townsend scored 22 points in Oakland’s 63-43 victory against the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Golden Grizzlies have gone 8-2 at home. Oakland is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Raiders are 11-6 in Horizon League play. Wright State is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Oakland’s average of 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Wright State gives up. Wright State scores 13.4 more points per game (85.8) than Oakland gives up (72.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Townsend is shooting 45.9% and averaging 16.7 points for the Golden Grizzlies. Jack Gohlke is averaging 4.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oakland.

Trey Calvin is scoring 20.0 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Raiders. Brandon Noel is averaging 16.5 points and 7.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Wright State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Grizzlies: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 38.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Raiders: 7-3, averaging 87.4 points, 32.8 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

