Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Wolf and Knowling each…

Wolf and Knowling each score 20, Yale takes down Columbia 84-76

The Associated Press

February 24, 2024, 8:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Danny Wolf and Matt Knowling each scored 20 points to help Yale defeat Columbia 84-76 on Saturday night.

Wolf added nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (18-8, 9-2 Ivy League). Knowling added five rebounds and seven assists. John Poulakidas finished with 18 points.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the Lions (13-11, 4-7) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Columbia also got 16 points from Zavian McLean and 12 from Blair Thompson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up