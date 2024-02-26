Wisconsin visits Indiana following Reneau’s 27-point showing

Wisconsin Badgers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wisconsin Badgers (18-9, 10-6 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (14-13, 6-10 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana hosts the Wisconsin Badgers after Malik Reneau scored 27 points in Indiana’s 83-74 loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Hoosiers are 10-5 on their home court. Indiana allows 75.2 points and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The Badgers have gone 10-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Indiana scores 72.9 points per game, 4.2 more points than the 68.7 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc. Reneau is shooting 55.5% and averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

AJ Storr is scoring 16.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Badgers. Tyler Wahl is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Wisconsin.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Badgers: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

