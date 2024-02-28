Winthrop visits High Point after Giffa’s 20-point game

Winthrop Eagles (17-12, 8-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (23-6, 12-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (17-12, 8-6 Big South) at High Point Panthers (23-6, 12-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -8.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: High Point faces the Winthrop Eagles after Kezza Giffa scored 20 points in High Point’s 74-59 win over the Charleston Southern Buccaneers.

The Panthers are 14-1 on their home court. High Point has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

The Eagles are 8-6 in Big South play. Winthrop ranks fifth in the Big South shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

High Point makes 46.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Winthrop has allowed to its opponents (42.0%). Winthrop averages 77.9 points per game, 4.2 more than the 73.7 High Point gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Benham is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 8.8 points. Giffa is averaging 19.1 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for High Point.

Kelton Talford is averaging 14.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Eagles. KJ Doucet is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 8-2, averaging 83.1 points, 40.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

