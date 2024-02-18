Wilson-Rouse leads New Orleans against Nicholls State after 20-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-18, 3-10 Southland) New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Nicholls State Colonels (13-12, 8-4 Southland) at New Orleans Privateers (8-18, 3-10 Southland)

New Orleans; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays the Nicholls State Colonels after Khaleb Wilson-Rouse scored 20 points in New Orleans’ 94-72 loss to the Lamar Cardinals.

The Privateers have gone 7-4 at home. New Orleans is 2-4 in one-possession games.

The Colonels are 8-4 in conference play. Nicholls State is 5-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

New Orleans is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 43.8% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State’s 43.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than New Orleans has allowed to its opponents (47.4%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Johnson is averaging 21.6 points, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Privateers.

Diante Smith is averaging 15.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 2.2 steals for the Colonels.

LAST 10 GAMES: Privateers: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 34.3 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

