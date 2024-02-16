Williams leads Texas Tech against No. 10 Iowa State after 30-point outing

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 8-3 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12…

Texas Tech Red Raiders (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 8-3 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces the No. 10 Iowa State Cyclones after Darrion Williams scored 30 points in Texas Tech’s 79-50 win against the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Cyclones have gone 14-0 in home games. Iowa State is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Raiders are 7-4 in conference matchups. Texas Tech is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State averages 78.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 67.7 Texas Tech gives up. Texas Tech scores 14.4 more points per game (76.4) than Iowa State gives up (62.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tamin Lipsey is averaging 13.3 points, 5.5 assists and three steals for the Cyclones. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Pop Isaacs is scoring 16.5 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Red Raiders. Williams is averaging 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Texas Tech.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 8-2, averaging 70.2 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.