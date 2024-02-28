Williams leads Oklahoma State against UCF after 21-point game

UCF Knights (14-12, 5-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-15, 4-10 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (14-12, 5-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-15, 4-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -2.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State plays the UCF Knights after Quion Williams scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 84-82 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys are 10-6 on their home court. Oklahoma State averages 12.2 turnovers per game and is 6-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Knights are 5-9 against conference opponents. UCF scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.3 points per game.

Oklahoma State scores 72.0 points, 5.3 more per game than the 66.7 UCF gives up. UCF averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Oklahoma State gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 7.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Cowboys. Javon Small is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Darius Johnson is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 14.3 points, four assists and 2.3 steals. Jaylin Sellers is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

