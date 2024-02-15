Williams helps Tarleton State fend off UT Arlington 80-78

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams scored 22 points to help Tarleton State hold off UT Arlington 80-78 on Thursday…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams scored 22 points to help Tarleton State hold off UT Arlington 80-78 on Thursday night for its sixth straight victory.

Williams was 8-of-11 shooting, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the foul line for the Texans (18-7, 11-3 Western Athletic Conference). Jakorie Smith scored 18 points and grabbed five rebounds. Kiandre Gaddy scored 12.

DaJuan Gordon led the Mavericks (12-13, 7-7) with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Makaih Williams added 16 points and Phillip Russell scored 12.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.