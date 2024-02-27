Williams and Oklahoma State host UCF

UCF Knights (14-12, 5-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-15, 4-10 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (14-12, 5-9 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-15, 4-10 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces the UCF Knights after Quion Williams scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 84-82 overtime loss to the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Cowboys are 10-6 on their home court. Oklahoma State has a 7-14 record against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 5-9 in Big 12 play. UCF is 2-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Oklahoma State scores 72.0 points, 5.3 more per game than the 66.7 UCF gives up. UCF’s 41.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than Oklahoma State has allowed to its opponents (45.7%).

The Cowboys and Knights meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Cowboys, while averaging 14.6 points and 4.5 assists. John-Michael Wright is shooting 32.0% and averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Oklahoma State.

Jaylin Sellers is averaging 16.5 points for the Knights. Darius Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 71.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 67.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

