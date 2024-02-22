William & Mary faces UNC Wilmington, aims to stop 6-game slide

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 10-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-19, 3-11 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (19-7, 10-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (8-19, 3-11 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seahawks -10.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: William & Mary enters the matchup with UNC Wilmington after losing six games in a row.

The Tribe are 6-6 on their home court. William & Mary is 5-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Seahawks have gone 10-4 against CAA opponents. UNC Wilmington has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

William & Mary scores 69.9 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than the 70.5 UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game William & Mary allows.

The Tribe and Seahawks square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabe Dorsey is shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 13.6 points. Chase Lowe is averaging 14.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the last 10 games for William & Mary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 1-9, averaging 62.7 points, 34.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.

Seahawks: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 37.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

