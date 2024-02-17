White leads Louisville against Pittsburgh after 21-point performance

Louisville Cardinals (8-17, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-8, 7-6 ACC) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers…

Louisville Cardinals (8-17, 3-11 ACC) at Pittsburgh Panthers (16-8, 7-6 ACC)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -12; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Louisville visits the Pittsburgh Panthers after Tre White scored 21 points in Louisville’s 89-77 loss to the Boston College Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 9-5 at home. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC in rebounding with 38.3 rebounds. Ishmael Leggett leads the Panthers with 5.5 boards.

The Cardinals are 3-11 in ACC play. Louisville has a 3-15 record against opponents over .500.

Pittsburgh averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Louisville allows. Louisville has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Pittsburgh have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leggett is averaging 12.2 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Panthers. Blake Hinson is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Mike James is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cardinals. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield is averaging 15.6 points and 8.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Louisville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Cardinals: 2-8, averaging 75.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

