Whaley’s 15 points spark UNLV past Air Force, 72-43

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Rob Whaley Jr. scored 15 points and UNLV cruised to a 72-43 win over the Air Force Academy on Wednesday night.

The Runnin’ Rebels built a 13-point lead at the break and held the Falcons to just 19 second-half points.

Whaley hit 6 of 7 shots from the field and pulled down seven rebounds to lead UNLV (15-10, 8-5 Mountain West). Freshman Brooklyn Hicks scored 12 points off the bench and Keylan Boone contributed 11 points.

Ethan Taylor finished with 17 points to lead Air Force (8-17, 1-12), but was the lone scorer to reach double figures.

UNLV will play host to No. 22 Colorado State Saturday. Air Force travels to face New Mexico Saturday.

