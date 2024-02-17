Western Michigan travels to Central Michigan for conference showdown

Western Michigan Broncos (8-16, 5-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-10, 8-3 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Western Michigan Broncos (8-16, 5-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (14-10, 8-3 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Michigan plays Central Michigan in MAC action Saturday.

The Chippewas have gone 7-2 at home. Central Michigan gives up 71.0 points and has been outscored by 4.2 points per game.

The Broncos are 5-6 against MAC opponents. Western Michigan has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Central Michigan’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Western Michigan allows. Western Michigan averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Central Michigan gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Pritchard is averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Chippewas. Aidan Rubio is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Central Michigan.

Seth Hubbard is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 15 points. Jefferson Monegro is averaging 12.3 points and 4.3 assists over the last 10 games for Western Michigan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 8-2, averaging 68.2 points, 38.8 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Broncos: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

